 

Teck Named Industry Leader on 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.11.2020, 19:10  |  60   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year and is the industry leader in the Metals and Mining industry on the DJSI.

“Operating with social and environmental responsibility is foundational to our success and an important part of who we are as a company,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Our employees ensure that sustainability is at the heart of everything we do to provide the materials needed for the modern world and for the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The DJSI ranking indicates that Teck’s sustainability practices are in the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI). Teck was the DJSI industry leader in the Metals and Mining industry, based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. Teck scored the industry best score in Environmental, Social, and Governance & Economic categories.

S&P Dow Jones Indices utilizes SAM (part of S&P Global) to collect and assess sustainability performance data from large public companies, to compose the DJSI. The DJSI tracks the performance of global sustainability leaders, through an annual assessment of the world’s 2,500 largest public companies. Among other factors, it measures management practices surrounding economic, environmental and social criteria. Click here for more information on the DJSI.

Teck was also named one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations and one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights in 2020. Sustainalytics ranks Teck first in its Diversified Metals and Mining category. Teck is also currently listed on the MSCI World ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good Index, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Jantzi Social Index.

Go to www.teck.com/responsibility to learn more about Teck’s commitment to responsible resource development.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal and zinc, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Teck Resources Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teck Named Industry Leader on 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year and is the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Taat Producing 600 lb / 272 kg of Beyond Tobacco Per Day, Increased Capacity from Upgraded ...
Aya Gold & Silver Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
FDA issues Complete Response Letter for sutimlimab, an investigational treatment for hemolysis in ...
MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
LexaGene Announces Results of Annual General Shareholder’s Meeting
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2020 Financial and Operating Results
Helix Technologies Releases Q3 2020 Results: 868% Increase in Software Adjusted EBITDA, Strengthened Balance Sheet, Growing Software Revenues ...
MeiraGTx Announces Investigational Gene Therapy Continues to Demonstrate Statistically Significant ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives ANVISA Approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System in Brazil
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Teck Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers
10.11.20
Teck Partners to Test Germ-Killing Copper on Vancouver Transit
30.10.20
New Water Quality Measures in the Elk Valley
28.10.20
Teck Receives Regulatory Approval for Share Buy-Back Program
27.10.20
Teck Reports Unaudited Third Quarter Results for 2020
26.10.20
Teck Named to Forbes World’s Top Employers List

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.20
6
Keine Unterstützung für ein solches Projekt