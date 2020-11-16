 

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS Trading suspension

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 08:00  |  121   |   |   

Regulatory News:

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN AND SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS (Euronext - FR0012127173 – OSE or the “Company”) (Paris:OSE), an integrated biotechnology company developing innovative immunotherapies, directly or through partnerships, for immune activation and regulation in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announces that given the risk of rumors concerning inside information at the time of finalizing the launch of a private placement, it has asked Euronext Paris to suspend the listing of its shares, from the opening of the market today until the close of trading tomorrow November 17, 2020.

The Company therefore announces the launch of a capital increase of €10 million minimum through the issue of new shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.20 (the “New Ordinary Shares”) with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights, raising gross proceeds of €9.4 million minimum, by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Offering”). The New Ordinary Shares will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”).

The price at which the New Ordinary Shares will be issued (the "Offering Price") and the total number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued in the Offering will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (the "Bookbuild"). The Company believes that using the flexibility provided by a non-pre-emptive placing is the most appropriate structure for the Company at this time, allowing it to raise capital in a timely and cost-effective manner and to diversify the shareholder base.

Bank Degroof Petercam SA/NV (“Degroof Petercam”) and Invest Securities SA (“Invest Securities”) are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (together the “Banks”) in connection with the Offering.

The Bookbuild will start immediately following this announcement. According to the indicative timetable, pricing and allocation of the New Ordinary Shares in the Offering is expected to take place before beginning of trading on Euronext Paris at 09:00 CET on November 18, 2020, subject to any anticipated closing. The exact timing of closing of the Bookbuild, pricing and allocation is at the discretion of the Company and the Banks. The Company will announce the outcome of the Offering after closing of the Bookbuild in a subsequent press release.

Seite 1 von 8
OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS Trading suspension Regulatory News: THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014. NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
KKR and Rakuten to Acquire Stakes in Seiyu from Walmart, Focus on Accelerating Digital Transformation of Japanese Retail: Seiyu Positioned to Become Japan’s Leading Omnichannel Retailer
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Premier and 34 Leading Health Systems Partner with DeRoyal to Expand Domestic Production of ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at SITC Annual Meeting and at Additional International Immuno-Oncology Summits
09.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at SITC Annual Meeting and at Additional International Immuno-Oncology Summits
05.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update on CoVepiT, its Multi-Target and Long-Lasting Vaccine Candidate
05.11.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update on CoVepiT, its Multi-Target and Long-Lasting Vaccine Candidate
30.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents OSE-230 as a Novel Agonist Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Triggering Resolution of Chronic Inflammation
30.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents OSE-230 as a Novel Agonist Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Triggering Resolution of Chronic Inflammation
22.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Publication Supporting Additional New Mechanism of Action for Selective Antibody Antagonist of SIRPα BI 765063 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation
22.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Publication Supporting Additional New Mechanism of Action for Selective Antibody Antagonist of SIRPα BI 765063 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
42
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018