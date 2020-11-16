THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS (Euronext - FR0012127173 – OSE or the “Company”) (Paris:OSE), an integrated biotechnology company developing innovative immunotherapies, directly or through partnerships, for immune activation and regulation in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announces that given the risk of rumors concerning inside information at the time of finalizing the launch of a private placement, it has asked Euronext Paris to suspend the listing of its shares, from the opening of the market today until the close of trading tomorrow November 17, 2020.

The Company therefore announces the launch of a capital increase of €10 million minimum through the issue of new shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.20 (the “New Ordinary Shares”) with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights, raising gross proceeds of €9.4 million minimum, by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Offering”). The New Ordinary Shares will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”).

The price at which the New Ordinary Shares will be issued (the "Offering Price") and the total number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued in the Offering will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (the "Bookbuild"). The Company believes that using the flexibility provided by a non-pre-emptive placing is the most appropriate structure for the Company at this time, allowing it to raise capital in a timely and cost-effective manner and to diversify the shareholder base.

Bank Degroof Petercam SA/NV (“Degroof Petercam”) and Invest Securities SA (“Invest Securities”) are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (together the “Banks”) in connection with the Offering.

The Bookbuild will start immediately following this announcement. According to the indicative timetable, pricing and allocation of the New Ordinary Shares in the Offering is expected to take place before beginning of trading on Euronext Paris at 09:00 CET on November 18, 2020, subject to any anticipated closing. The exact timing of closing of the Bookbuild, pricing and allocation is at the discretion of the Company and the Banks. The Company will announce the outcome of the Offering after closing of the Bookbuild in a subsequent press release.