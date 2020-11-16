 

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG reports net sales and EBIT growth in the third quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 08:30  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
2G Energy AG reports net sales and EBIT growth in the third quarter

16.11.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2G Energy AG reports net sales and EBIT growth in the third quarter

- Net sales rise to EUR 146.5 million in the first three quarters of 2020 (previous year: EUR 141.5 million)

- Total output reports significant rise to EUR 180.2 million (previous year: EUR 161.3 million)

- Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grow to EUR 5.1 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million)

- Stable new order intake of EUR 123.0 million (previous year: EUR 118.9 million) ensures capacity utilization until the end of the second quarter of 2021

- Management Board confirms previous net sales and earnings forecasts (EUR 235 million to EUR 250 million with EBIT margin between 5.5 % and 7.0 %) and expects 2021 net sales of EUR 240 million to EUR 260 million


Heek, November 16, 2020 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading producers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, remains on its growth track in the current 2020 year. After net sales in the first half of the year were still around EUR 10.2 million below the previous year's figure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2G significantly increased its net sales in the third quarter to EUR 61.0 million (previous year: EUR 45.7 million). Further successes in the lead-to-lean and digitalization projects ensured a further increase in output, with the consequence that total operating revenue at the end of the third quarter reached EUR 180.2 million (previous year: EUR 161.3 million).

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) improved slightly from EUR 4.9 million to EUR 5.1 million.
As in previous years, the Management Board assumes for the current fourth quarter that CHP systems installed and accepted by December 31, 2020 will deliver the usual high net sales and earnings contributions. On this basis, the Management Board confirms its net sales forecast for the current financial year of between EUR 235 million and EUR 250 million, and continues to expect an EBIT margin of between 5.5 % and 7.0 %.

Seite 1 von 4
2G ENERGY Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hammer Zahlen bei 2G Bio-Energietechnik AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG reports net sales and EBIT growth in the third quarter DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast 2G Energy AG reports net sales and EBIT growth in the third quarter 16.11.2020 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2G Energy AG reports net …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt auch nach 9 Monaten positiven Geschäftsverlauf trotz Corona - Operativer ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG confirms positive business development after 9 months despite Corona - operating cash ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Titel
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG steigert Umsatz und EBIT im dritten Quartal (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG steigert Umsatz und EBIT im dritten Quartal

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
3.465
Hammer Zahlen bei 2G Bio-Energietechnik AG