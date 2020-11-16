 

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG postpones announced corporate bond issuance until the second half of 2021

Leipzig, 16.11.2020 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has postponed the issuance of a new corporate bond (PREOS Bond 2020/2025) scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020 to presumably the second half of 2021. In view of the successful increase of the PREOS Convertible Bond 2019/2024 (ISIN: DE000A254NA6) by a total of EUR 110 million in October 2020 and the continued positive signals from its financing partners, the issuance of the corporate bond is not necessary at this time in order to continue the planned growth course of PREOS. In addition, the Executive Board expects further financing contributions from publity AG in the short to medium term due to the issuance of Blockchain-based "PREOS Tokens", which is still planned by publity AG. Moreover, the German government's renewed increase in measures in the course of the COVID 19 pandemic is currently creating an uncertain capital market environment. The Executive Board of PREOS has therefore decided to realise the corporate bond issue as soon as the overall market situation has improved.

The corporate bond planned for 2021 will continue to be tied to an offer to holders of the PREOS Convertible Bond 2019/2024 to exchange their convertible bonds for bonds of the new corporate bond. The PREOS parent company publity AG, which now holds convertible bonds of the Convertible Bond 2019/2024 with a volume of approximately EUR 212 million, has expressly confirmed its commitment to participate in the exchange offer with the convertible bonds it holds. publity AG also declared its waiver of its conversion right from the convertible bonds it subscribed to in the context of the increase in the Convertible Bond 2019/2024 with a volume of EUR 110 million.

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.


