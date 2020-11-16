 

DGAP-News Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Significant increase in sales in the first quarter; Reduction of operating loss

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 10:33  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Significant increase in sales in the first quarter; Reduction of operating loss

16.11.2020 / 10:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 

Sangui BioTech:

- Significant increase in sales in the first quarter

- Reduction of operating loss

 


Hamburg, November, 16 2020: In the first three months of fiscal year 2021 (to 30/06/2021) Sangui BioTech International Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income of USD 19,880. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 282. Due to higher revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income in the first three month of the year was above the level of the same period of the previous year.

Operating expenses increased USD 8,110 or 14% to USD 64,290 during the first quarter. As a result of the above factors, the three month operating loss decreased USD 11,488 to USD 44,410. Due to the lower exchange rate of the US dollar to the EURO compared to the previous year's reporting date and the resulting increased exchange rate loss from the valuation of loans denominated in EURO, the loss of the first quarter increased by USD 31,984 to USD 75,989.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

For more information please contact:
Sangui Biotech International, Inc.
Thomas Striepe
e-mail: info@sangui.de

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


16.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1148381  16.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148381&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSangui Biotech International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sangui - Perle im Biotechsektor bald 1ooo % ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Significant increase in sales in the first quarter; Reduction of operating loss DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Significant increase in sales in the first quarter; Reduction of operating loss 16.11.2020 / 10:33 The issuer is solely responsible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG: 9 Monatszahlen / Wachstum trotz Corona / +100% beim Umsatz / + 42% bei Kunden / + ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: mwb und Euroboden: Ein eingespieltes Team auch in herausfordernden Kapitalmarktzeiten
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Deutlicher Umsatzanstieg im ersten Quartal; Verringerung des operativen Verlustes (deutsch)
10:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Deutlicher Umsatzanstieg im ersten Quartal; Verringerung des operativen Verlustes

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
79.520
Sangui - Perle im Biotechsektor bald 1ooo % ?