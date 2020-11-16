Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of, and Amendment to, Previously Announced Tender Offers

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) announced today the early tender results of the previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), to purchase for cash the Issuer’s outstanding (i) 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), (ii) 8.125% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Junior-Priority 2024 Notes”), (iii) Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Junior-Priority 2023 Notes”) and (iv) 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, Junior-Priority 2024 Notes and Junior-Priority 2023 Notes, the “Notes”) up to an aggregate principal amount that will not result in a maximum aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest) that exceeds $400 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”), subject to the order of priority and proration provisions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation (as defined below), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 13, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), approximately $86,089,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

The table below identifies the principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline, and the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes accepted for purchase by the Issuer.