 

Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Acquired Sales Corp. Reports Increased Sales and Positive Net Income in Third Quarter

Expects 4th Quarter Sales to Surpass Q3; Launching Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches With Partner SMPLSTC

LAKE FOREST, Il, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB: AQSP) (www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com) announced that it achieved third quarter net revenue and positive net income of $1,509,437 and $95,823, respectively. Third quarter net revenue exceeded second quarter net revenue by 19%, and the company expects its fourth quarter net revenue to continue to grow.

Nicholas S. Warrender, AQSP’s COO and the CEO of its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Zion, IL (www.LiftedMade.com), said, “So far this quarter, Lifted Made’s sales are surging. Under Lifted Made’s flagship Urb Finest Flowers brand, our delta 8 THC cartridges and gummies, CBD moon rocks, caviar cones, and our private label products are experiencing a tremendous reception from our distributors and customers. We are also developing new and exciting SKUs that are launching throughout the rest of this year and early Q1 2021 that we expect will be picked up by our existing and growing distribution channels throughout the country.”

Nicholas S. Warrender added, “In addition, we expect SmplyLifted LLC, our 50-50 partnership with SMPLSTC, Orange County, CA (www.SMPLSTCBD.com), to soon begin sales of flavored tobacco-free nicotine pouches, one of the first pouches made with non-tobacco nicotine. We believe that these pouches will be disruptive in the nicotine pouch market because while many competitors market as tobacco-leaf free, we are offering a truly tobacco-free nicotine product. Combining the strong sales, marketing and distribution of Lifted Made and SMPLSTC is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

Nicholas S. Warrender continued, “To accommodate this surging growth, Lifted Made continues to expand its workforce, and hopes to soon enter into a multi-year lease of a building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with almost three times the square footage of our current space. This is the second time this year that we’ve expanded our footprint. The larger space will help us keep up with demand – the best is yet to come!”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President and CFO of AQSP, stated: “We are very encouraged by the fact that Acquired Sales Corp. has so far survived the pandemic without incurring any new debt other than governmental PPP and EID loans. Moreover, we are proud of the fact that no employees or independent contractors of Acquired Sales Corp. or Lifted Made were laid off or furloughed during the pandemic; in fact, we have added to our workforce. Nick Warrender’s leadership and the extremely hard work of Lifted Made’s talented team has made the difference during this extremely challenging period of time.”

