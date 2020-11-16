Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving Healthcare Needs

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) launched today following the successful combination of Mylan N.V. and Pfizer's Upjohn business. By combining these two complementary legacy companies, Viatris has the scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and global commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories.

Viatris is a new kind of global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life by expanding access to medicines regardless of geography or circumstance; advancing responsible, sustainable operations and targeted innovation to improve patient health; and leveraging its collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services.

Viatris Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury said: "Today, we celebrate the launch of Viatris, the culmination of more than a decade of strategic, thoughtful work to build a global company with the breadth and depth to provide more efficient access to high-quality medicines to patients and healthcare systems around the world. I am extremely confident about the opportunities ahead for Viatris and the value we expect our company will create for all stakeholders – from our patients and employees, to customers and shareholders."

Viatris remains committed to returning capital to shareholders with an expected dividend of at least 25% of free cash flows, based upon GAAP operating cash flow less capital expenditures, beginning after the first full quarter of Viatris' operations, with the expectation to grow the dividend thereafter. The company also stands behind its commitment to deleverage towards a target leverage ratio of 2.5x over time and is committed to maintaining an investment grade rating.

With a workforce of approximately 45,000 colleagues, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S. and has global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Its global portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized iconic brands, generic, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars, and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products.