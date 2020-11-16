LexaGene Receives Purchase Order from a Multinational Biotechnology Company

MiQLab is the first commercially available open-access multiplex PCR system of its kind. The open-access feature means it is extremely easy for operators to use the automated MiQLab system at their facility to perform customized, highly multiplexed PCR tests. This is highly desirable over the alternative, which is to ship collected samples to a reference laboratory for manual PCR processing by skilled molecular biologists or waiting days for cultures to grow.

The biotechnology company that has provided LexaGene a purchase order is a manufacturer of biologics, vaccines, and chemicals. Many of these biologics are grown in bioreactors that can be thousands of liters in size. During scale-up manufacturing, it is possible to have a bioreactor become contaminated with bacteria. The failure to detect such bacteria during the transfer of the product from a small bioreactor to a large bioreactor can cost the company hundreds of thousands of dollars to a million or more dollars.

To help prevent massive product losses late in the manufacturing process, the biotechnology company was looking for an easy to use and reliable sample-to-answer system that could process bioreactor material looking for a variety of different bacteria. One of the slower growing bacteria they are targeting can take as much as two weeks to grow sufficiently to be detectable by traditional plate-based culture methods. LexaGene’s customizable MiQLab system solves this problem by automating a PCR test for this slow growing bacterium. PCR amplifies targeted sequences by > 1 billion-fold to provide much earlier detection than is possible when waiting for culture.

Earlier this fall, the biotechnology company requested an in-house demonstration of LexaGene’s MiQLab. For this demonstration, LexaGene designed a test for the slow growing C. acnes bacteria and combined it with tests already developed for E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Streptococcus. The biotechnology company arrived at LexaGene with representative samples that were taken from a bioreactor. These samples were separately spiked with each of the targeted bacteria. MiQLab successfully detected all four bacteria – even the slowest growing bacteria, proving LexaGene’s sample preparation cartridge successfully handled the complex sample type from the bioreactor and the MiQLab system achieved very strong detection of the targeted bacteria.