 

LexaGene Receives Purchase Order from a Multinational Biotechnology Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 13:58  |  84   |   |   

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for a MiQLab system from a multinational biotechnology company that generates billions in annual revenue.

MiQLab is the first commercially available open-access multiplex PCR system of its kind. The open-access feature means it is extremely easy for operators to use the automated MiQLab system at their facility to perform customized, highly multiplexed PCR tests. This is highly desirable over the alternative, which is to ship collected samples to a reference laboratory for manual PCR processing by skilled molecular biologists or waiting days for cultures to grow.

The biotechnology company that has provided LexaGene a purchase order is a manufacturer of biologics, vaccines, and chemicals. Many of these biologics are grown in bioreactors that can be thousands of liters in size. During scale-up manufacturing, it is possible to have a bioreactor become contaminated with bacteria. The failure to detect such bacteria during the transfer of the product from a small bioreactor to a large bioreactor can cost the company hundreds of thousands of dollars to a million or more dollars.

To help prevent massive product losses late in the manufacturing process, the biotechnology company was looking for an easy to use and reliable sample-to-answer system that could process bioreactor material looking for a variety of different bacteria. One of the slower growing bacteria they are targeting can take as much as two weeks to grow sufficiently to be detectable by traditional plate-based culture methods. LexaGene’s customizable MiQLab system solves this problem by automating a PCR test for this slow growing bacterium. PCR amplifies targeted sequences by > 1 billion-fold to provide much earlier detection than is possible when waiting for culture.

Earlier this fall, the biotechnology company requested an in-house demonstration of LexaGene’s MiQLab. For this demonstration, LexaGene designed a test for the slow growing C. acnes bacteria and combined it with tests already developed for E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Streptococcus. The biotechnology company arrived at LexaGene with representative samples that were taken from a bioreactor. These samples were separately spiked with each of the targeted bacteria. MiQLab successfully detected all four bacteria – even the slowest growing bacteria, proving LexaGene’s sample preparation cartridge successfully handled the complex sample type from the bioreactor and the MiQLab system achieved very strong detection of the targeted bacteria.

Seite 1 von 2
Lexagene Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LexaGene Receives Purchase Order from a Multinational Biotechnology Company BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
LexaGene Announces Results of Annual General Shareholder’s Meeting
10.11.20
LexaGene to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:42 Uhr
136
ist hier jemand investiert??????