 

Merus to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 14:40 p.m. GMT/9:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl/. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics. Multiclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV. 

