 

Hilton La Romana Reopens Following Temporary Closure

Adults-Only and Family all-inclusive resorts in The Dominican Republic Resume Normal Operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, has reopened Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort since temporarily suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 15, 2020, Hilton La Romana’s first guests since reopening were warmly welcomed by associates to a grand celebration with live music, dancing, acrobatic performances and a ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration went into the night with a karaoke party and special gifts and continued the next day with special programming. All activities—including beach and pool activities, fitness classes, and more—are being held while following rigorous health and safety protocols, with proper equipment and social distancing.

The newly renovated and expanded Hilton La Romana all-inclusive resorts located in the fishing town of Bayahibe on the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic, offer an all-inclusive experience for adults and a separate setting for families. Presenting a private world of all-inclusive luxury, the two upscale resorts are known for one of nature’s most pristine beaches, exquisite accommodations, true gourmet dining and a wealth of amenities and activities for every age and interest.

“We are ecstatic to reopen these two fabulous resorts and to welcome all guests who have chosen Hilton La Romana in a very special way,” explained Carlos Fresco, Hilton La Romana General Manager. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host guests during this delicate time for the world. They can certainly count on the commitment of all our associates to not only ensure the enjoyment of their vacations, but also to protect them with the protocols and confidence that only a brand like Hilton can offer.”

Playa Safe Stay

In response to COVID-19, Playa has developed Playa Safe Stay with the help of trusted global hospitality brands and key sectors of the travel industry to create a safe and fun vacation environment for guests.

For more information on Playa Safe Stay, please visit PlayaResorts.com/safe-stay-promise.

Playa is currently offering amazing savings and free 24-hour cancelation as part of The Goodbye 2020 Sale. For more information on Hilton La Romana or Playa Hotels & Resorts and these special offers, visit PlayaResorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

