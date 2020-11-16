 

Reporting of Manager’s transactions – Chairman transfer shares in TCM Group A/S to private ownership to husband

16.11.2020   

company announcement

No. 69/2020

Tvis, 16 November 2020

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (the "Company) hereby notifies receipt of notice from Chairman Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, that she from the company RaKaAs ApS has transferred  shares in the Company for approx. DKK 2.1 million to private ownership (husband).


Please see attachment for details.


For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
TCM Group A/S: Interim Report Q3 2020
06.11.20
TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
06.11.20
TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement