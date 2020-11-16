Reporting of Manager’s transactions – Chairman transfer shares in TCM Group A/S to private ownership to husband

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (the "Company) hereby notifies receipt of notice from Chairman Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, that she from the company RaKaAs ApS has transferred shares in the Company for approx. DKK 2.1 million to private ownership (husband).





Please see attachment for details.







For additional information, please contact:

CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

Attachment