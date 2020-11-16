 

Altair to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

TROY, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
Altair
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

 


05.11.20
Altair Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
05.11.20
Altair Inspire Mold Revolutionizes Injection Molding
28.10.20
Altair Introduces Altair Material Data Center, a Modern, Comprehensive, and High-Fidelity Material Database for Simulation
27.10.20
Altair Named Official Supplier for Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
22.10.20
Altair to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020