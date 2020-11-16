 

Highwoods Elects David Gadis to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) today announced that David L. Gadis, 58, has been elected to join the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021.

Carlos E. Evans, Chairman of the Board of Highwoods Properties, said, David has over 30 years of experience leading organizations, implementing long-term strategic plans and overseeing large and diverse workforces. His extensive managerial background and experience with a capital intensive industry complements the skills and experience of an already strong board. We look forward to the contributions David will make to our Company as we focus on continuing to deliver long-term shareholder value and supporting our local communities.

Mr. Gadis has served as chief executive officer and general manager of DC Water, one of the largest water utilities in the U.S., since May 2018, where he oversees a $1 billion annual budget and leads a workforce of approximately 1,100 employees. Mr. Gadis is board chair of Blue Drop, DC Water’s nonprofit sales and marketing affiliate. Prior to joining DC Water, Mr. Gadis served as chief executive officer and president of Veolia Water Indianapolis, a subsidiary of Veolia Group, the global leader in optimized resource management (listed on Paris Euronext:VIE), from December 1998 until January 2017. Mr. Gadis earned a basketball scholarship to Southern Methodist University and was a four-year basketball player and team captain before graduating from SMU with a B.A. in Marketing Communications. He was inducted to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
  Executive Vice President, Finance
  919-431-1529

Highwoods Properties Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Highwoods Elects David Gadis to Board of Directors RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) today announced that David L. Gadis, 58, has been elected to join the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021. Carlos E. Evans, Chairman of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Highwoods Sells $127.5M of Greensboro and Memphis Assets
27.10.20
Highwoods Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2020 Results