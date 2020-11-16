 

CAE announces a $300 million public offering of common shares and a concurrent $150 million private placement with CDPQ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 22:25  |  84   |   |   
  • Bought deal for 10,060,000 shares at $29.85 per share with 15% Over-Allotment Option
  • Concurrent Private Placement with CDPQ at $29.85 per share for aggregate $150 million
  • Use of proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future potential acquisition and growth opportunities

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) - CAE Inc. (“CAE” or the “Corporation”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Scotia Capital Inc. RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Corporation will issue from treasury, and the Underwriters shall purchase on a “bought deal” basis, 10,060,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $29.85 per Share (the “Offer Price”) for gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $300 million (the “Offering”).

In addition, CAE has entered into an agreement under which the Corporation will complete a private placement in Canada of common shares at the Offer Price with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $150 million (the “Private Placement”).

CAE intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the concurrent Private Placement for general corporate purposes, including to fund future potential acquisition and growth opportunities. This will include the funding of the acquisition of Flight Simulation Company B.V., which was also announced today by way of a separate press release. Pending such uses, CAE intends to invest the net proceeds from the Offering, hold them as cash or cash equivalents, or repay indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities, which may be withdrawn again as opportunities arise.

The Underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part on the same terms as the Offering for a period of 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to issue additional Shares, representing up to 15% of the number of common shares sold pursuant to the Offering, for additional gross proceeds of up to $45 million.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering and Over-Allotment Option will be offered in all provinces of Canada by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to a short form base shelf prospectus (the “Final Base Shelf Prospectus”). CAE has filed a registration statement on Form F-10, and will file the Prospectus Supplement, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in accordance with the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system established between Canada and the United States (“MJDS”).

Seite 1 von 6
CAE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAE announces a $300 million public offering of common shares and a concurrent $150 million private placement with CDPQ Bought deal for 10,060,000 shares at $29.85 per share with 15% Over-Allotment Option Concurrent Private Placement with CDPQ at $29.85 per share for aggregate $150 million Use of proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:26 Uhr
CAE fait l’acquisition de Flight Simulation Company
22:24 Uhr
CAE acquires Flight Simulation Company