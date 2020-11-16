 

ROHM Introduces New High Side Switch ICs with User-Definable Protection Achieve Optimized Performance in Automotive Applications

Robust AEC-Q100-qualified design includes variable OCD and OCD mask functions, along with double error flagging

Kyoto, Japan and Santa Clara, CA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM has announced the development of a new family of four AEC-Q100 qualified high side switch ICs targeting the automotive market. Available in both 1- and 2-channel variants with RDS(on) ratings of 45mΩ, 70mΩ and 90mΩ, these IPDs (Intelligent Power Devices) incorporate multiple protection functions, ranging from overcurrent protection (OCP) and thermal shutdown (TSD) to open load detection (OLD) and under voltage lockout (UVLO), as well as a diagnostic output function (ST) for error detection.

In addition, the 70mΩ BV2HD070EFU-C and 45mΩ BV2HD045EFU-C/BV2HC045EFU-C 2ch high side switches feature variable OCD and OCD mask functions that allow users to set limits for the overcurrent threshold and time to achieve the optimum overcurrent protection for a given load. Built-in double error flags make it possible to distinguish between two different fault types for each channel output.

“These smart IPDs allow users to develop optimized solutions for resistive, inductive and capacitive loads in automotive applications, such as automotive ECUs and vehicle cabin climate control,” stated Nobuyuki Ikuta, Senior Solutions Marketing Manager at ROHM USA.

CONTACT: Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com

