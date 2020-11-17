Veeva Vault PromoMats to Support Bristol Myers Squibb in Speeding Compliant Content to Market

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is adopting Veeva Vault PromoMats to deliver fast, compliant content across all digital channels to meet their customers’ needs. Vault PromoMats will enable Bristol Myers Squibb to automatically generate submission-ready forms for 2253 and accelerated approval products, a new capability planned for availability in December 2020. The leading biopharmaceutical company can significantly reduce time in packaging promotional materials to send via Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Vault PromoMats is an advanced application that combines digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review to improve global reuse of promotional materials and maintain compliance from content creation through distribution. With Vault PromoMats, Veeva is helping life sciences stay ahead of evolving regulations, including the June 2021 deadline that will require organizations to submit promotional materials electronically with the latest eCTD requirements.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and help promotional materials get to market efficiently in the face of a growing volume of content, channels, and complexity,” said Pooja Ojala, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. “Veeva is dedicated to product excellence and rapid innovation that helps leaders like Bristol Myers Squibb stay compliant while delivering a more impactful experience for their customers.”

Learn how Vault PromoMats speeds compliant commercial content to market at the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical Europe Summit Online, Nov. 17-18, 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and see the full agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

