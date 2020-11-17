Autolus Therapeutics to host Investor Conference Call to discuss AUTO1 and AUTO3 data presented at ASH and to participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will host an investor conference call to discuss AUTO1 and AUTO3 data presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Congress 2020 and will also participate in the Jefferies Banking Conference:



– Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in an analyst led fireside chat and host virtual one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 11.25 pm ET, 4.25 pm GMT. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at Autolus. An archived replay will be available for a period of 30 days after the conference. 7 December 2020 – Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, along with the Autolus clinical team, will host an investor call and webcast at 4.00 pm ET, 9.00 pm GMT to discuss presentations related to its AUTO1 and AUTO3 programs, the company’s CAR T cell therapies being investigated in adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and relapsed/ refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), respectively, during the ASH conference. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to Autolus. After the conference call, a replay will be available for a period of one week.



About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

