PerkinElmer to Host Virtual Life Science Event

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will host a Virtual Life Science Event for the investment community on Thursday, December 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

This event is organized to serve as an in-depth breakdown of the Company’s business serving Life Science End Markets, including its portfolio, strategy, latest innovations and scientific advances. Speakers will include Jamey Mock, SVP and chief financial officer of PerkinElmer, Alan Fletcher, VP and GM of PerkinElmer Life Sciences, Kevin Willoe, VP and GM of PerkinElmer Informatics, and Gary Grecsek, VP and GM of PerkinElmer Enterprise Services.