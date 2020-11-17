PerkinElmer to Host Virtual Life Science Event
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will host a Virtual Life Science Event for the investment community on Thursday, December 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
This event is organized to serve as an in-depth breakdown of the Company’s business serving Life Science End Markets, including its portfolio, strategy, latest innovations and scientific advances. Speakers will include Jamey Mock, SVP and chief financial officer of PerkinElmer, Alan Fletcher, VP and GM of PerkinElmer Life Sciences, Kevin Willoe, VP and GM of PerkinElmer Informatics, and Gary Grecsek, VP and GM of PerkinElmer Enterprise Services.
A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, has about 13,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.
