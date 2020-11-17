 

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY SECURES SEASONED TECH EXECUTIVES

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to appoint Dr. Florian Spiegl and Mr. Alex Medana as Senior Vice-Presidents.

Hunter has also agreed, through its Swiss development subsidiary Digiledger Holdings AG, to hire FinFabrik Limited of Hong Kong (“FinFabrik”), a company controlled by Dr. Spiegl and Mr. Medana, to develop the Oilex and OilExchange Platforms.  Founded in 2016, FinFabrik is a Hong-Kong based creator of purpose-driven financial technology, focused on empowering businesses to access opportunity, take sound decisions and build wealth.

“The importance of securing proven executives as well as a development team is pivotal for Hunter Tech in its development cycle,” said Andrew Hromyk, Hunter’s CEO. “The successful platform will integrate the critical experience of seasoned commodity traders who will address the industry’s needs with a capable development team, incorporated into a user interface while accelerating industry adoption as the new standard.”

Dr. Florian M. Spiegl
Dr. Spiegl is an innovator and serial entrepreneur in the financial technology sector.  His corporate career expands over several industries including strategy consulting with the Boston Consulting Group and asset management with Credit Suisse.  A founder of FinFabrik Limited, a Hong-Kong based creator of purpose-driven financial technology, he operates at the intersection of technological innovation and financial markets, aiming to open new growth horizons for established players.  Outside of building businesses, Florian acts as an advisor to financial services firms and institutional investors with a focus on change dynamics in capital markets and digital assets. He is a co-founder of the Hong Kong FinTech Association and serves on the FinTech Advisory Board of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.  Dr. Spiegl holds a PhD and a MA in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Vienna.

Mr. Alex Medana
Mr. Medana is a seasoned executive in capital markets and technology. Prior to founding FinFabrik, Mr. Medana spent 17 years in global tier-1 institutions including Merrill Lynch, Kleinwort Wasserstein, and Deutsche Bank with executive positions in equities and equity derivatives trading business units in Europe and APAC. He has been an entrepreneur and angel investor since 2015, advocating technology-driven innovation towards more user-friendly financial services and broader participation. Mr. Medana is a founding board member of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, serves on the Digital Economy Task Force of the UN ESCAP Sustainable Business Network and has been recognized as a Top 100 FinTech influencer in Asia.

