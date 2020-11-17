 

Borqs India Successfully Demonstrated Next Gen TV Smartphone to One Media, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the U.S.

BANGALORE, India., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs India, a subsidiary of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”) has successfully demonstrated a NextGen TV Android smart phone (branded Mark One) based on ATSC 3.0 to One Media 3.0, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, a part of the station group’s strategy to ensure that NextGen TV one day is an integral part of mobile phones and other terminal devices. ATSC 3.0, a new broadcast signaling standard branded as “NextGen TV”, is starting to break away from TV screen and gain its first foothold on the smartphone.

The Mark One Android phone is developed by Borqs and Saankhya Labs. It is powered by Saankhya Labs SL4000 ATSC 3.0 receiver chip providing NextGen TV reception, tuning and demodulation. The Mark One phone relies on an embedded antenna – not a pull-out or hang-on antenna — and is an unlocked AT&T and T-Mobile-compatible device. The phone enables advancements such as 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, live TV and video-on-demand, new forms of OTT-delivered streaming services from broadcasters, targeted and interactive advertising and new emergency alerting capabilities.

According to the news(1) and (2), One Media is working with two large U.S. MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) that ride on AT&T and T-Mobile wireless networks about the distribution of ATSC 3.0-capable "broadcast feature phones”. It is expected that millions of MVNO subscribers would want to have a smart phone with Next Gen TV functionality. One Media is in the process of getting legislation into multiple states, specifically state house and senate legislation in New York at the moment, for a mandate to include ATSC 3.0 receivers in smartphones because of the public safety and public service side of the standard.

One Media and US broadcasters are also working on ways to alter the topology of the broadcast network to ensure uniformity in coverage that big towers might not provide in all instances and in all venues. One Media believes that there could be opportunities for small ATSC 3.0-based transmitters to be deployed alongside 5G network buildouts and help to flesh out the reach of a new IP-based distribution network.

“We’re thrilled to work with Saankhya Labs to develop the Mark One phone. We have overcome many technical challenges especially related to antenna RF performance. We believe that there is a huge market opportunity for ATSC 3.0 enabled mobile devices,” said Hareesh Ramanna, General Manager of the Connected Business Unit of Borqs.

