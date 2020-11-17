 

SANUWAVE Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

 Transformational Acquisition Positions for Significant Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020 and Beyond

SUWANEE, GA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today financial results from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights of the Third Quarter and Recent Weeks

  • Achieved record revenue of approximately $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020;
  • Closed the acquisition of UltraMIST and the license to market BIOVANCE and Interfyl from Celularity;
  • Received regulatory approval from COFEPRIS and formed Joint Venture to market and distribute dermaPACE to treat chronic wounds in Mexico and received ANVISA approval to market dermaPACE to treat chronic wounds in Brazil;
  • Participated in series of key medical meetings to enhance clinician awareness of dermaPACE and UltraMIST before audiences of leading wound care specialists;
  • Received reimbursement coverage for BIOVANCE from largest Medicare/Medicaid Administrator; and
  • Significantly strengthened patent portfolio.

Management Commentary
“The third quarter was transformational for SANUWAVE as we added UltraMist, BIOVANCE and Interfyl to our portfolio to create a market-leading provider of advanced wound care solutions that improves clinical outcomes across the continuum of care.  The combination of our two powerful wound care offerings was evidenced in our record revenue in the third quarter 2020; is expected to increase product revenue by approximately 50% in the fourth quarter; and should further accelerate our growth throughout 2021,” stated Kevin A. Richardson, II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health.  “We are particularly pleased to have surpassed our integration timelines by three months and now have a cohesive team that is fully aligned and focused on achieving our goals to drive revenue and bring our suite of advanced wound care products to patients in need.” 

“Since closing the transaction in late August, we are off to a strong start and are pleased with the traction we are gaining in the market.  We continue to invest in having a strong presence at key medical conferences where we support the use dermaPACE and UltraMist before an audience of leading wound care clinicians.   In addition, we are now using data driven tools to pinpoint areas with the strongest addressable markets for our wound care solutions and are increasing our footprint in those geographies, where we are beginning to see the results of those initiatives.

“We expanded our geographic reach in Latin America with regulatory approvals for dermaPACE to treat chronic wounds in Mexico and Brazil.  Overall, international growth is expected to be strong with plans for nearly ten device placements in the fourth quarter. These placements should provide long-term recurring revenue as our partners gain traction through education and promotion of the clinical benefits of our advanced wound healing products in their respective regions,” concluded Mr. Richardson.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1,966,896, compared to $197,640 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1,769,256, or 895%, which was primarily due to the acquisition of Celularity assets and licensing fees and international distribution fees, as compared to the prior year.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $548,406 compared to $122,923 for the same period in 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 72% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 38% for the same period in 2019, primarily due to sales of UltraMist, BIOVANCE and Interfyl, which have a 60% gross profit and an increase in high-margin dermaPACE treatment fees.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $7.2 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $4.7 million, or 192%.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $432,155, compared to $299,903 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $132,252, or 44%, largely due to higher salary and related costs due to increased headcount as a result of the Celularity asset acquisition and Profile repackaging project in 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1,373,475, compared to $335,472 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1,038,003, or 309%, due to higher salary and related costs due to increased headcount as a result of the Celularity asset acquisition, higher commissions and higher costs for tradeshows.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $5,054,508, as compared to $1,802,659 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $3,251,849, or 180%, due to increase in legal and consulting fees related to acquisition and increased operating costs such as utilities, rent, and IT services as a result of the acquisition.

Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $327,120, compared to $22,338 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $304,782 or 1,364%, due to goodwill recorded as a part of the acquisition and higher depreciation related to increase in fixed assets as a result of acquisition and leased dermaPACE devices.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6,181,9156, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2,748,018, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019, an increase in the net loss of $3,433,897, or 125%.

As of September 30, 2020, SANUWAVE Health had cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 million. Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $35,615,857, which primarily consisted of $23,623,194 from private placement offerings, $13,346,547 from senior promissory notes, $2,450,000 proceeds from purchase of preferred stock, $1,100,000 from convertible notes, and $614,335 from SBA Loans. These proceeds were partially offset by debt payments of $5,457,663 and principal payments on financing leases of $114,806.  

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.  Through its recent acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market. 

SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate tissue regeneration biological signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement combined with tissue growth which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www. www sanuwave.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.
Kevin Richardson II
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
978-922-2447
investorrelations@sanuwave.com

Anne Marie Fields
Managing Director
Rx Communications Group
afields@rxir.com

-Tables to Follow-

﻿

    SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
     
               
           September 30,     December 31, 
          2020   2019
      ASSETS    (Unaudited)     
CURRENT ASSETS          
  Cash and cash equivalents      $                    5,391,591    $                    1,760,455
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts                          1,395,815                               75,543
  Inventory                            2,539,475                             542,955
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets                               627,751                             125,405
  TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS                            9,954,632                          2,504,358
               
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net                               979,673                             512,042
               
RIGHT OF USE ASSETS, net                               442,197                             323,661
               
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net                          14,198,799                                      -  
               
GOODWILL                            7,259,795                                      -  
               
OTHER ASSETS                                 31,010                               41,931
  TOTAL ASSETS      $                  32,866,106    $                    3,381,992
               
      LIABILITIES        
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
  Accounts payable      $                    2,322,192    $                    1,439,413
  Accrued expenses                            1,603,543                          1,111,109
  Accrued employee compensation                            2,544,768                          1,452,910
  Warrant liability                            6,440,249                                      -  
  Note payable                            4,000,000                                      -  
  Convertible promissory notes, related parties                            1,596,254                                      -  
  SBA loans                               321,821                                      -  
  Accrued interest                                382,926                                      -  
  Operating lease liability                               251,372                             173,270
  Finance lease liability                               187,416                             121,634
  Contract liabilities                                 65,037                               66,577
  Notes payable, related parties, net                                        -                            5,372,743
  Accrued interest, related parties                                        -                            1,859,977
  Short term notes payable                                        -                               587,233
  Line of credit, related parties                                        -                               212,388
  Advances from related parties                                        -                                 18,098
  TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES                          19,715,578                        12,415,352
               
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES          
  Promissory note payable, net of debt issuance costs                        12,007,526    
  SBA loans                               142,514    
  Finance lease liability                               284,588                             271,240
  Operating lease liability                               222,815                             185,777
  Contract liabilities                                 45,519                             573,224
  TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                          12,702,962                          1,030,241
  TOTAL LIABILITIES                          32,418,540                        13,445,593
               
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
               
      STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT        
PREFERRED STOCK, par value $0.001, 5,000,000          
  shares authorized; 6,175 and 293 shares designated Series A and                                       -                                        -  
  Series B, respectively          
               
COMMON STOCK, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 (Note 18) shares authorized;        
  302,119,428 and 293,780,400 issued and outstanding in 2020 and        
  2019, respectively                               466,095                             293,781
               
ADDITIONAL PAID-IN CAPITAL                        143,086,771                      115,457,808
               
ACCUMULATED DEFICIT                      (143,043,935)                    (125,752,956)
               
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                             (61,365)                             (62,234)
  TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT                               447,566                      (10,063,601)
  TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT    $                  32,866,106    $                    3,381,992


  SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
  (UNAUDITED)
                     
         Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended 
         September 30,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30, 
        2020   2019   2020   2019
                     
REVENUES                
  Product    $                       1,321,248    $                          158,855    $                       1,465,147    $                          444,087
  License fees                                629,447                                  16,250                                639,447                                189,307
  Other revenue                                  16,201                                  22,535                                  94,194                                  59,185
    TOTAL REVENUES                             1,966,896                                197,640                             2,198,788                                692,579
                     
COST OF REVENUES                
  Product                                533,629                                  91,179                                637,369                                334,749
  Other                                  14,777                                  31,744                                  26,261                                  67,908
    TOTAL COST OF REVENUES                                548,406                                122,923                                663,630                                402,657
                     
GROSS MARGIN                             1,418,490                                  74,717                             1,535,158                                289,922
                     
OPERATING EXPENSES                
  Research and development                                432,155                                299,903                                983,816                                867,825
  Selling and marketing                             1,373,475                                335,472                             2,414,476                                901,031
  General and administrative                             5,054,508                             1,802,659                             9,529,218                             4,746,519
  Depreciation and amortization                                327,120                                  22,338                                491,891                                  40,150
    TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES                             7,187,258                             2,460,372                           13,419,401                             6,555,525
                     
    OPERATING LOSS                           (5,768,768)                           (2,385,655)                         (11,884,243)                           (6,265,603)
                     
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
  Gain on warrant valuation adjustment                                865,916                                         -                                  865,916                                227,669
  Loss on extinguishment of debt                              (503,234)                                  (503,234)    
  Interest expense                              (690,659)                              (182,001)                              (831,348)                           (1,120,440)
  Interest expense, related party                                (61,334)                              (175,522)                              (431,070)                              (508,193)
  Loss on foreign currency exchange                                (23,836)                                  (4,840)                                (32,103)                                (13,199)
    TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET                              (413,147)                              (362,363)                              (931,839)                           (1,414,163)
                     
    NET LOSS                           (6,181,915)                           (2,748,018)                         (12,816,082)                           (7,679,766)
                     
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                
  Foreign currency translation adjustments                                         -                                  (14,061)                                         -                                    13,152
    TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS    $                     (6,181,915)    $                     (2,762,079)    $                   (12,816,082)    $                     (7,666,614)
                     
LOSS PER SHARE:                    
  Net loss - basic and diluted    $                              (0.02)    $                              (0.01)    $                              (0.03)    $                              (0.04)
                     
  Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted                         302,119,428                         211,423,362                         448,811,314                         181,088,995


Sanuwave Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SANUWAVE Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results  Transformational Acquisition Positions for Significant Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020 and Beyond SUWANEE, GA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
SANUWAVE Health Significantly Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Multiple Important Patent Grants for Its Shockwave Technology