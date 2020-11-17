 

Military Communications Market worth $40.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 16:30  |  66   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Military Communications Market by Communication Type (Airborne, Air-Ground, Underwater, Ground-Based), Component (Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems), Application, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Military Communications Market size to grow from USD 33.4 billion in 2020 to USD 40.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the Military Communications Market include the rising security concerns and the procurement of military communication solutions due to an increase in disputes among different countries across the world.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Communications Market"
188 – Tables
44 – Figures
210 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=66198542

The world has witnessed several pandemics, yet nothing has come close to the current global pandemic. The COVID-19 began as a regional virus but quickly spread all over the world. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany account for up to 50% of overall European spending on defense. Due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis on overall budgets, these countries are likely to implement cuts to their military expenditure in the near term, bringing down the overall European average. The effect will be relatively long-lasting, and their combined defense spend in 2031 will be around USD 25 billion, less than initially expected. Several countries and their armies are making sure that soldiers supporting local and state governments fight against COVID-19 are equipped with the latest situational awareness and communication systems.

The airborne communication segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The communication type segment comprises airborne, air-ground, underwater, ground-based, and shipborne communications. The airborne communication segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. The key trend contributing to this market growth is the increased focus and investment to enhance the capabilities of air forces. Several countries, such as the US, the UK, Russia, Israel, India, Japan, Singapore, and China, have increased their spending to strengthen their air forces, which is expected to enhance the expenditure on airborne communications. The underwater communications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Military Communications Market worth $40.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Military Communications Market by Communication Type (Airborne, Air-Ground, Underwater, Ground-Based), Component (Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
IRRAS Awarded Breakthrough Technology Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Hummingbird ICP ...
Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow with Massive CAGR Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods