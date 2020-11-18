 

Germany Rises to COVID-19 Challenge with Rapid Transition to Remote Work, Close Attention to Security Concerns

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 10:00  |  90   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report finds German enterprises, once slow to embrace work-at-home programs, successfully set up workers with devices, tools and bandwidth

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most German companies rose to the challenge when forced to quickly implement work-from-home programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, smoothly sourcing devices, providing collaboration tools and enabling bandwidth, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report for Germany found most companies skillfully managed the technology and infrastructure transformation required to extend remote work to thousands of employees. The challenge was especially steep for German enterprises because the country had been slow to accept remote work due to security concerns, union objections and cultural issues.

“The number of people working from home in Germany had not grown much for many years. COVID-19 changed all that,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. “Companies had to move fast, and most met the challenge with great success.”

As organizations cut corners in their rapid response to the pandemic, they did face concerns about security and change management, the report says. The identity and access platforms they used are not all designed for employee authentication from home, and there also have been concerns that workers may lose touch with the organization. Enterprises are now looking to service providers for experience-level agreements that can measure success based on employees’ experiences.

Company efforts to ensure home employees are healthy, productive and safe have turned digital workplace consulting providers into important partners, ISG says. The transition has also made managed workplace solutions critical tools for scaling virtual meeting capacity, securing home connections and other needs. Help desk services have taken on a central role in providing better employee experiences at home, and analytics is helping to deliver this, according to the study.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting managed mobility services, as well as unified endpoint solutions, to give employees a seamless experience across fixed and mobile devices, the report says. They are looking for mobile integration with back-end systems such as CRM and ERP to help make workers even more productive, as well as endpoint security features to tackle threats and vulnerabilities.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Germany Rises to COVID-19 Challenge with Rapid Transition to Remote Work, Close Attention to Security Concerns ISG Provider Lens report finds German enterprises, once slow to embrace work-at-home programs, successfully set up workers with devices, tools and bandwidthFRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Most German companies rose to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Deutschland meistert COVID-19-Herausforderung dank rascher Umstellung aufs Homeoffice – mit besonderem Fokus auf Sicherheitsfragen
17.11.20
Enterprises Look for New Digital Workplace Tools During Ongoing Pandemic
17.11.20
U.K. Enterprises Mounted Successful Technology Rollouts for Homebound Employees to Meet COVID-19 Lockdowns
16.11.20
It’s Not Your Tech, It’s Your Brain: Neuroscience Can Be the Missing Piece in Digital Transformation
16.11.20
Remote Work Culture Gave Nordics Head Start in Digital Workplace Capability Before COVID-19
13.11.20
ISG to Publish Report Examining Enterprise Service Management and ServiceNow Ecosystem Markets
12.11.20
Brazil Takes on COVID-19 Work Disruptions with Network Expansion, Digital Workplace Technologies
11.11.20
U.S. Companies Speed Up Digital Workplace Rollouts to Help Employees Go Remote During COVID-19 Lockdowns
10.11.20
Payroll Planning Needed to Adapt to Federal Programs, Uncover Opportunities for Savings
10.11.20
ISG Launches Major Expansion of ISG Provider Lens Research to 33 Provider Evaluation Studies for 2021