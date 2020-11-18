 

Formula Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Operating income for the third quarter increased by 23% year-over-year to a record breaking $45.4 million. Net income attributable to Formula’s Shareholders for the third quarter increased by 29% year-over-year to a record breaking $12.6 million.

Or Yehuda, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months-period ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 

  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased by 8.5% to $487.3 million. Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $449.0 million.
  • Consolidated operating income for the third quarter increased by 22.5% to a record breaking $45.4 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $37.0 million.
  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the third quarter increased by 29.4% to a record breaking $12.6 million, or $0.82 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. 

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2020 

  • Consolidated revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by 11.0% to $1,390.7 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $1,252.9 million.
  • Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by 23.1% to $124.9 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $101.4 million.
  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $34.9 million, or $2.25 per fully diluted share, compared to $28.8 million, or $1.80 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 21.0% year over year.
  • As of September 30, 2020 Formula held 49.0%, 47.4%, 45.5%, 100%, 50%, 90.09% and 80% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., and Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., respectively.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totalled approximately $435.8 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $405.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Total equity as of September 30, 2020 was $938.4 million (representing 42.3% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $896.3 million (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2019.  

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2020, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

  • Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.
  • Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $444.6 million. 

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 11.0%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.46.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to witness the delivery of strong execution during the third quarter across our entire portfolio companies, on all financial fronts and across key business sectors, geographies and product lines. Such achievements are particularly exceptional in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown and restrictions imposed in Israel and across the globe. Fueled by outstanding strategic performance and extent software and solutions for digital transformation, Formula Group continues to successfully face the ongoing global crisis, recording for the nine month period double digit growth across all its key financial indices: revenues; operating income and net income.”

“Matrix successfully managed to improve and show record results across all its key indices (revenues, net and operating income, gross profit, EBITDA and cash flow), overcoming a challenging period in Israel and across the globe. Matrix’s position as Israel’s largest technology, application and infrastructure services company, its extent solutions offering in the fields of digital transformation, supply chain and logistics, cloud and hardware infrastructure, AI and cyber, and its footprint in the healthcare, security, transportation and finance sectors, well position Matrix through the continuous global crisis, and set the ground for the day after the crisis ends”.

“In Spite of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Sapiens delivered strong execution across all of its key geographies and product lines and managed to increase third quarter revenues by 18.2% year over year to an all-time high of $97.6 million. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to a record braking of 18.2%, an increase of 180 basis points year over year. We are extremely proud in Sapiens receiving global acknowledgement by winning three different awards/recognitions for excellence by the analysts and research community, Gartner Magic Quadrant for policy administration and insurance platform for both its Life and P&C solutions and the Excellent award by Celent in the Life New Business and Underwriting report. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sapiens’ outlook continues to improve as a result of signing new deals, increasing revenues from existing customers, and completing the acquisition of Delphi, positioning the company as a leader of the MPL market in North America.  

“Magic delivered a double-digit record-breaking growth in both revenues (11%) and operating income (30%) as a result of an increased demand, from existing and new customers. Magic’s outlook for 2020 improved in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in Magic raising its guidance from between $350 million and $360 million to between $358 million and $365 million. We are committed to continue with Magic proven strategy to enhance its portfolio as a one-stop-shop for digital transformation, both organically and through acquisitions.”

“Michpal group continues to realize synergies and monetize on its busines model with its revenues also fueled by the acquisition of Unique Software Enterprises Ltd. concluded in November 2019 and Liram Financial Software Ltd., concluded in May 2020, growing by 70% year over year. Michpal Group is well positioned to continue helping its customers to adjust to the ever-changing governmental labor guidelines which are introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I am pleased to see that the steps we took across all our portfolio companies to endure the COVID-19 pandemic are paying off. We will continue to address the new market challenges and take all necessary steps to emerge stronger and well positioned.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il 

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula’s most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 pandemic virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS  
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
Revenues   487,344     448,984     1,390,678     1,252,910  
Cost of revenues     370,952       347,727       1,068,221       970,842  
Gross profit     116,392       101,257       322,457       282,068  
Research and development costs, net     13,337       11,961       38,384       34,251  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     57,691       52,276       159,199       146,402  
Operating income     45,364       37,020       124,874       101,415  
Financial expenses, net     5,891       5,177       16,162       12,505  
Income before taxes on income     39,473       31,843       108,712       88,910  
Taxes on income     8,088       7,455       24,514       20,475  
Income after taxes     31,385       24,388       84,198       68,435  
Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net     (12 )     429       335       1,515  
Net income     31,373       24,817       84,533       69,950  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     18,743       15,060       49,650       41,114  
Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders     12,630       9,757       34,883       28,836  
                                 
Earnings per share (basic)     0.83       0.64       2.28       1.90  
Earnings per share (diluted)     0.82       0.63       2.25       1.80  
                                 
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)     15,286,350       15,280,517       15,285,517       15,158,811  
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)     15,293,113       15,290,015       15,292,498       15,356,988  

  
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents     431,864       368,666  
Short-term deposits     2,784       29,886  
Marketable securities     1,181       6,600  
Trade receivables     476,334       486,007  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     61,685       65,709  
Inventories     17,659       8,636  
Total current assets     991,507       965,504  
                 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:                
Deferred taxes     41,369       38,865  
Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     22,196       22,205  
Total long-term assets     63,565       61,070  
                 
INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD     27,505       26,021  
                 
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET     57,031       43,059  
                 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS     99,728       104,130  
                 
NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL     977,512       889,473  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS     2,216,848       2,089,257  
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Loans and credit from banks and others     115,712       125,297  
Debentures     41,294       31,362  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     32,863       35,673  
Trade payables     110,498       125,163  
Deferred revenues     103,072       93,512  
Other accounts payable     213,665       205,205  
Dividend payable     -       7,081  
Liabilities in respect of business combinations     12,445       8,431  
Put options of non-controlling interests     26,666       39,668  
Total current liabilities     656,215       671,392  
                 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:                
Loans and credit from banks and others     189,468       162,062  
Debentures     205,802       175,411  
Long term operating lease liabilities     74,894       73,686  
Other long-term liabilities     11,380       8,311  
Deferred taxes     60,626       53,854  
Deferred revenues     11,576       6,491  
Liabilities in respect of business combinations     13,510       14,895  
Put options of non-controlling interests     39,851       15,182  
Employees benefit liabilities     15,156       11,639  
Total long-term liabilities     622,263       521,531  
                 
EQUITY                
Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders     444,594       421,640  
Non-controlling interests     493,776       474,694  
Total equity     938,370       896,334  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     2,216,848       2,089,257  

  
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
    (Unaudited)  
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents     53,183       82,725  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     4,283       6,803  
Total current assets     57,466       89,528  
                 
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*)                
Matrix IT Ltd.     130,756       125,809  
Sapiens International Corporation N.V.     185,015       176,832  
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.     113,415       114,019  
Other     86,843       72,322  
Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity     516,029       488,982  
                 
OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES     1,595       1,539  
                 
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET     2       2  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS     575,092       580,051  
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Loans from banks and others     -       13,130  
Debentures     20,465       20,296  
Trade payables     290       69  
Other accounts payable     1,743       1,274  
Dividends payable     -       7,081  
Total current liabilities     22,498       41,850  
                 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:                
Debentures     107,121       116,561  
Put options of non-controlling interests     879       -  
Total long-term liabilities     108,000       116,561  
                 
EQUITY     444,594       421,640  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     575,092       580,051  


  (*) The investments’ carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

