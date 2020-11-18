 

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG publishes half-year report - Significant increase in orders received, order backlog and units under construction - Half-yearly revenues delayed due to handover and registration

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG publishes half-year report - Significant increase in orders received, order backlog and units under construction - Half-yearly revenues delayed due to handover and registration

Traumhaus AG publishes half-year report

Significant increase in orders received, order backlog and units under construction

Half-yearly sales delayed due to handover and registration


Wiesbaden, 18 November 2020 - In the first half of 2020, Traumhaus AG was able to increase its orders received by around 28 percent to EUR 52.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year (41.0 million). The order backlog also developed positively, rising by around 39 percent from EUR 92.9 million to EUR 128.8 million compared to the first half of the previous year. Due to Covid-19, numerous property and house handovers had to be postponed, resulting in a decline in half-yearly revenues from EUR 32 million in the previous year to EUR 7 million. Unaffected by the pandemic, however, the company increased the number of units under construction as of 30 June 2020 by around 28 percent year-on-year from 370 to 474.

Turnover and earnings forecasts depend not only on the pure demand for Traumhaus products and the availability of resources, but also to a large extent on official permits and registrations. During the contact-limited phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as in the event of illness or quarantine of staff in the building and land registry offices, the processing of applications may be temporarily halted.In view of these possible adverse effects of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the company had reduced its annual forecast in the first half of the year.

Due to the continuing unknown progress of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated uncertainties in the execution of permits and registrations as well as in the progress of the nearly completed buildings, it is possible that a part of already secured revenues could be shifted to the following year. Against this background and following the precautionary principle, Traumhaus AG has decided to forecast a range of EUR 73 to 88 million in consolidated revenues for the 2020 financial year with a corresponding EBITDA of EUR 7.6 to 9.0 million.

