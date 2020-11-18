UBISOFT SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A €600 MILLION BOND ISSUE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (EACH AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Paris, November 18, 2020 – Ubisoft today successfully priced a €600m, 7-year (due in November 2027) bond issue, with an annual coupon of 0.878%. The order book reached an amount approaching €3bn and was nearly 5 times oversubscribed.

The success of this transaction illustrates investors' strong confidence in Ubisoft’s group strategy and credit profile.

The net proceeds of the bond will be used for general corporate purposes as well as potential future acquisitions. The offering will allow Ubisoft to extend its maturity profile at an attractive cost compared to existing financing instruments and further diversify its debt investor base. This is Ubisoft’s second bond market offering.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, and HSBC and Société Générale are acting as Joint bookrunners.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or subscribe securities or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering other than to qualified investors.

This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Ubisoft Entertainment SA does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release is not a prospectus as required under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”). A prospectus will be prepared and made available to the public, in compliance with the Prospectus Regulation, as part of admitting the bonds to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The bonds are the subject of a placement in France and outside France solely to qualified investors as defined in Article 2 point (e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L. 411-2(1°) of the Monetary and Financial Code.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA will undertake no action as part of this placement with a view to making a public offering in France or abroad other than to qualified investors. The dissemination of this press release in any country where such dissemination could constitute a violation of applicable legislation is prohibited.

This press release may be sent to persons located in the United Kingdom only under circumstances wherein section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

