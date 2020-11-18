 

UBISOFT SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A €600 MILLION BOND ISSUE

UBISOFT SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A €600 MILLION BOND ISSUE

Paris, November 18, 2020 – Ubisoft today successfully priced a €600m, 7-year (due in November 2027) bond issue, with an annual coupon of 0.878%. The order book reached an amount approaching €3bn and was nearly 5 times oversubscribed.

The success of this transaction illustrates investors' strong confidence in Ubisoft’s group strategy and credit profile.

The net proceeds of the bond will be used for general corporate purposes as well as potential future acquisitions. The offering will allow Ubisoft to extend its maturity profile at an attractive cost compared to existing financing instruments and further diversify its debt investor base. This is Ubisoft’s second bond market offering.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, and HSBC and Société Générale are acting as Joint bookrunners.

About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

