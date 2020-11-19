EANS-Tip Announcement Semperit AG Holding / Quarterly report Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.11.2020, 10:00 | 27 | 0 | 0 19.11.2020, 10:00 |

Report Type: Quarterly report

English:

Publication Date: 19.11.2020

Publication Location: https://www.semperitgroup.com/en/ir/





Further inquiry note:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com



Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com



www.semperitgroup.com



