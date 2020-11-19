 

EANS-Tip Announcement Semperit AG Holding / Quarterly report

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 19.11.2020
Publication Location: https://www.semperitgroup.com/en/ir/


Further inquiry note:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: ATX GP, ATX PRIME, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

OTS: Semperit AG Holding
