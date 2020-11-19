 

GCI Liberty Announces Certain Privately Negotiated Repurchases of Existing Debentures and Update to Sale of LendingTree Stake

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that it has agreed to repurchase approximately $458.988 million aggregate original principal amount, of the $477.25 million aggregate original principal amount outstanding, of its 1.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2046 (the “Debentures”), exchangeable for Charter Communications, Inc. Class A common stock (“Charter Common Stock”), in separate and privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of Debentures. Based on the closing price of shares of Charter Common Stock on November 18, 2020, the total cost of the repurchases is estimated to be approximately $819 million in cash.

GCI Liberty also announced the closing of the sale of its stake of LendingTree, Inc. (“LendingTree”). Gross proceeds of the sale were $1,007 million. Net proceeds after estimated taxes and the settlement of its forward sale contract on LendingTree shares are expected to be approximately $900 million. The tax liability on the sale is expected to be partially offset by tax loss carryforwards and the tax loss incurred upon the repurchase of the Debentures. After the repurchase of the Debentures, GCI Liberty intends to use the remaining proceeds of the sale for general corporate purposes, which could include share repurchases post-closing of the planned merger (the “Combination”) with Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements including without limitation, statements about the separate and privately negotiated repurchase transactions and the sale of LendingTree shares, including the use of proceeds therefrom and related tax matters. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and GCI Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in GCI Liberty’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI Liberty, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information about the risks and uncertainties related to GCI Liberty which may affect the statements made in this press release.

Seite 1 von 3
GCI Liberty Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Announces Certain Privately Negotiated Repurchases of Existing Debentures and Update to Sale of LendingTree Stake GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that it has agreed to repurchase approximately $458.988 million aggregate original principal amount, of the $477.25 million aggregate original principal amount outstanding, of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
GCI Liberty Announces Agreement to Sell LendingTree Stake
05.11.20
GCI Liberty Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21.10.20
GCI Liberty, Inc. Announces Virtual Investor Meeting