 

Quadpay Reimagines ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Shopping Experience with Quadpay for Chrome

Leading ‘buy now, pay later’ innovator Quadpay today announced the release of Quadpay for Chrome, a new browser extension that provides desktop users a seamless way to shop online anywhere and pay over time. Quadpay for Chrome extends the ability to use Quadpay across all devices and represents a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide consumers a more fair digital alternative to credit cards, anywhere they shop.

“Quadpay represents the new world of transparent, interest-free digital payment options and we are thrilled to expand our capabilities to include the web browser as consumers continue to opt for installment payments over traditional credit cards,” said Quadpay Co-CEO Brad Lindenberg. “The introduction of Quadpay for Chrome will accelerate overall BNPL adoption for pandemic-weary consumers who are looking for flexible payment terms anywhere they shop without accruing new debt. It will also serve to drive new customers and increased loyalty for retailers at a critical time.”

As consumers shop online, they can use Quadpay for Chrome to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks with Quadpay on any website at checkout. Millions of consumers already use Quadpay to maximize their spending power at any store offline or online through the app, and now have the same convenience on desktop via browser extension. Quadpay for Chrome is the new way to buy now, pay later.

How it works:

  • In two clicks, Chrome users can add the Quadpay for Chrome extension to their desktop.
  • Consumers can shop as normal, knowing they will only have to pay 1/4 of their purchase today.
  • The Quadpay Chrome extension will display a “Pay with Quadpay” button when you are on a product detail page or a page with a credit card form to pay with Quadpay.
  • Click the “Pay with Quadpay” button to check out and Quadpay will generate a virtual Visa card and automatically insert it into the credit card form. The merchant is paid upfront and you pay in four installments over six weeks and get to enjoy your purchase right away, interest free.

Visit www.quadpay.com/chrome for more information.

ABOUT Quadpay

Quadpay (ASX: Z1P) is a leading US-based installment payment platform, providing consumers with a simple, transparent, and financially responsible alternative to traditional credit. Quadpay is reinventing the payments landscape with its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, enabling more than millions of customers to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks. The company’s market-leading app enables seamless integration for merchants and the ability for customers to shop online and in-store interest-free, not just with Quadpay’s thousands of integrated merchants, but with leading global retailers. For more information, visit: www.quadpay.com.



