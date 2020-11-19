 

Outlook Therapeutics Announces Creation of Global Retina Advisory Council

  • Advisory Council to collaborate on outreach to retinal clinicians to support development and commercialization of ONS-5010, an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced the creation of its Global Retina Advisory Council. Mark Humayun, MD, PhD, has agreed to act as Chairman of the Advisory Council and Firas Rahhal, MD, has agreed to join him as an inaugural member.

The Global Retina Advisory Council is being established by Outlook Therapeutics to ensure that it has access to guidance and advice on all relevant topics from a group of pre-eminent global specialists in retinal medicine. Outlook Therapeutics intends to include additional expert advisors from around the world as it advances its ongoing clinical program and pre-commercialization planning for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases.

“As we expand our pre-commercialization activities in anticipation of our planned BLA filing for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD in mid-2021, collaborating with leading experts in the retinal field will be critical to lay the groundwork for the eventual adoption by the clinical community,” said Lawrence Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics. “We thank Drs. Humayun and Rahhal for agreeing to join us to help bring the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to market. We anticipate that ONS-5010, if approved, will address the potential issues that retinal clinicians and their patients currently experience with unapproved repackaged IV bevacizumab from compounding pharmacists.”

Mark Humayun, MD, PhD, is Medical Advisor at Outlook Therapeutics and a recognized retinal specialist worldwide, with over 250 publications and more than 125 issued patents. Over the course of his career, Dr. Humayun has received several research awards, including the 2005 Innovator of the Year award (R&D magazine) and more recently the 2020 Medal for Innovations in Healthcare Technology (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). He also has been recognized for his clinical work, voted by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top 1% of Ophthalmologists in America. Most notably, in 2016 Dr. Humayun received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Barack Obama for his innovative work on bioengineered implants including the development of the Argus II, the world’s first FDA-approved artificial retinal prosthesis.

