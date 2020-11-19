Envestnet Participating in Fireside Chat at The D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Virtual Conference

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The presentation will begin at 1:30PM ET. Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/ .

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

