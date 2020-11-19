 

Hanes Hosiery Donates More Than a Quarter of a Million Face Masks to Support Arkansas Emergency Management

Committed to doing its part to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanes Hosiery has donated 263,000 seamless face masks produced in Clarksville, Arkansas, to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

The division, which provides efficient resources in response to emergencies and disasters impacting the region, will distribute the face masks to the Arkansas Department of Health and Department of Education, and to other local organizations providing aid to residents and essential workers during the pandemic.

“In true Arkansas spirit, Hanes responded to the needs of its neighbors, and people all over the nation have benefited from personal protective equipment manufactured in Arkansas,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “With this generous donation of masks to our Division of Emergency Management, even more Arkansans will benefit. Thank you, Hanes, for this significant contribution to the fight against COVID-19.”

Hanes lightweight two-ply stretch-to-fit masks were introduced to consumers and business-to-business customers in June. Available on Hanes.com, in HanesBrands outlet stores and on leading retailer sites including Macys.com, the face masks feature a seamless design with comfort ear loops and soft, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The washable and reusable face masks are available in a six-count package in six colors, including aluminum, royal blue, black, white, blossom and a newly released color, port.

HanesBrands, the parent company of Hanes Hosiery and the world’s largest basic apparel manufacturer, began helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 in March by converting production of apparel to production of personal protective garments, including face masks and medical gowns.

“Our dedicated employees were integral in designing this face mask and helping us quickly pivot to large-scale production to meet an important need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jill King, general manager of hosiery for HanesBrands. “On behalf of our Arkansas-based employees, we are incredibly proud to support the communities where our team lives and works.”

For more information on the company’s commitment to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.HanesBrands.com.

Hanes Hosiery
 Hanes Hosiery is sold in the United States at food, drug, mass and department stores nationwide. The Hanes Hosiery legwear assortment includes leggings, tights, sheers, knee highs, thigh highs, socks and foot covers. Hanes Hosiery brands include Silk Reflections, Perfect Nudes, Leg Boost, Absolutely Ultra Sheer, Curves, Perfect Tights, and Perfect Socks. Hanes Hosiery is part of HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI). For additional information, visit www.haneshosiery.com or connect with Hanes Hosiery via social media on Instagram and Facebook.

HanesBrands
 HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate. Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

