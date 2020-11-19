Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Wendy Yarno to Board of Directors

While at Merck, Ms. Yarno held positions of increasing seniority, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer. In that position, she led a global organization charged with all aspects of commercialization of pharmaceuticals in more than 20 therapeutic areas. She also served as General Manager, Cardiovascular/Metabolic U.S. Business Unit, and as Merck’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President of the Women’s Health Care franchise for Johnson & Johnson’s Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical subsidiary.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye, today announced the appointment of Wendy L. Yarno to its Board of Directors and its audit committee. Ms. Yarno has more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, as a public company director and product commercialization leader, including 26 years at Merck & Co. Inc.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Wendy to our board,” said Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, CEO, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “As an experienced commercial leader with a proven record of success in biopharmaceuticals, Wendy brings the combination of business insights, board management, and people skills our organization requires to grow and thrive as we move closer to potential commercialization of our lead product, TP-03, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and advance our earlier stage pipeline.”

Ms. Yarno has served on the boards of several public and private biotechnology and medical device companies, including St. Jude Medical, Medivation, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Aratana Therapeutics, and Myokardia. She currently serves on the boards of Global Blood Therapeutics, Ideaya Biosciences, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Yarno received a B.S. in business administration from Portland State University and an M.B.A. from Temple University, Fox School of Business.

“I am honored to join the Tarsus Board of Directors at this exciting moment in the company’s trajectory,” said Wendy Yarno. “Tarsus is committed to serving unmet clinical needs and providing transformational therapies across diverse categories, and I look forward to helping the company develop a robust commercial infrastructure as impactful as the therapies we are developing.”