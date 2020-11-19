 

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Wendy Yarno to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 21:24  |  71   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye, today announced the appointment of Wendy L. Yarno to its Board of Directors and its audit committee. Ms. Yarno has more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, as a public company director and product commercialization leader, including 26 years at Merck & Co. Inc.

While at Merck, Ms. Yarno held positions of increasing seniority, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer. In that position, she led a global organization charged with all aspects of commercialization of pharmaceuticals in more than 20 therapeutic areas. She also served as General Manager, Cardiovascular/Metabolic U.S. Business Unit, and as Merck’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President of the Women’s Health Care franchise for Johnson & Johnson’s Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical subsidiary.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Wendy to our board,” said Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, CEO, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “As an experienced commercial leader with a proven record of success in biopharmaceuticals, Wendy brings the combination of business insights, board management, and people skills our organization requires to grow and thrive as we move closer to potential commercialization of our lead product, TP-03, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and advance our earlier stage pipeline.”

Ms. Yarno has served on the boards of several public and private biotechnology and medical device companies, including St. Jude Medical, Medivation, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Aratana Therapeutics, and Myokardia. She currently serves on the boards of Global Blood Therapeutics, Ideaya Biosciences, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Yarno received a B.S. in business administration from Portland State University and an M.B.A. from Temple University, Fox School of Business.

“I am honored to join the Tarsus Board of Directors at this exciting moment in the company’s trajectory,” said Wendy Yarno. “Tarsus is committed to serving unmet clinical needs and providing transformational therapies across diverse categories, and I look forward to helping the company develop a robust commercial infrastructure as impactful as the therapies we are developing.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Wendy Yarno to Board of Directors IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...