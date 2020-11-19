Matinas BioPharma to Participate in Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care in areas of significant unmet medical need, has been invited to participate in a fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020. The Company will also host investor meetings during the conference.



The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.matinasbiopharma.com) beginning November 23, 2020. A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.



About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

MAT9001, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia. MAT9001 is currently in a second head-to-head comparative study against Vascepa (ENHANCE-IT), with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, Matinas is developing a portfolio of products based upon its proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) drug delivery platform, which can solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective delivery of potent medicines, making them more targeted, less toxic and orally bioavailable.

MAT2203, the Company’s lead product candidate utilizing its LNC platform, is an oral, encochleated formulation of the well-known, but highly toxic, antifungal medicine amphotericin B, to treat serious invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is currently in a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study (EnACT) in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. EnACT is set to begin enrolling patients in its second cohort, with the next DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data anticipated to occur in the middle of 2021.