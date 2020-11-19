 

RPT Realty Announces Inaugural Investment Grade Credit Rating From Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company” or “RPT”) announced today that Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) has assigned a first time rating to RPT, including a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook. According to Fitch’s published report, the rating and outlook reflects RPT’s experienced management team, meaningful improvements to operating performance and the balance sheet prior to the pandemic, performance through the pandemic to-date, below average exposure to local tenants, financial flexibility and conservative balance sheet management.

“We are pleased that we were able to obtain RPT’s inaugural investment grade credit rating, particularly during these unprecedented times,” said Brian Harper, President and CEO. “We believe the investment grade rating validates our track record of delivering strong operational results and the quality of our long-term cash flows, as well as, demonstrating our commitment to a best-in-class balance sheet.”

More information regarding RPT’s rating assignment can be found on Fitch's website at: fitchratings.com.

About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao
Senior Vice President - Finance
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RPT Realty Announces Inaugural Investment Grade Credit Rating From Fitch Ratings, Inc. NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company” or “RPT”) announced today that Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) has assigned a first time rating to RPT, including a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-‘ with a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...