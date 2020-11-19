Organics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) a company focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock of the Company. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter of the offering, a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering primarily to continue funding our pre-clinical development of our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Terra CoV-2 and our lantibiotics program and for general corporate purposes, including research and development activities, capital expenditures and working capital.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-235763), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 13, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com.

Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in the registration statement and other documents Oragenics has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Oragenics and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.