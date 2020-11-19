Sallie Mae Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock Series B and Common Stock

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced a 2020 fourth quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $0.4896937 per share. The company also announced a 2020 fourth quarter dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share.

Both common stock and preferred stock dividends will be paid on Dec. 15, 2020, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 4, 2020.