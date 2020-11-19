 

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) announces FTG Circuits Fredericksburg has achieved Nadcap Accreditation and Certification


   

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) announced today that it has achieved Nadcap accreditation and certification at its printed circuit board manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. FTG Circuits Fredericksburg provides printed circuit boards to aerospace and defense customers and the Nadcap certification is a critical process verification requirement from many existing and target customers.  

FTG Circuits Fredericksburg received Nadcap accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.

“Nadcap accreditation is universally acknowledged as a significant undertaking and demonstrated achievement of supplier quality. Validating compliance to industry standards, best practices and customer requirements, Nadcap has long been incorporated by the Aerospace industry into their risk mitigation activity. Congratulations are therefore due to FTG Circuits Fredericksburg as their hard work has resulted in achieving Nadcap accreditation for critical processes,” commented David Schutt, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Performance Review Institute.

“The Nadcap certification was the final step in fully integrating our acquisition from July 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia into FTG and having them aligned with our focus on Operational Excellence for the aerospace and defense market. The Nadcap accreditation both demonstrates our achievements and is part of our path towards continuous improvement looking forward,” stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation.

ABOUT NADCAP

Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute. PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org or contact PRI at PRI@p-r-i.org.

