 

Pixium Vision receives French regulatory authority (ANSM) approval to initiate European PRIMAvera pivotal study of Prima System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 07:00  |  20   |   |   

Pixium Vision receives French regulatory authority (ANSM) approval to initiate European PRIMAvera pivotal study of Prima System

Paris, November 20, 2020 – 07.00 CET– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announces it has received approval from the French regulatory health authority, ANSM, to initiate its PRIMAvera European pivotal study of its bionic vision Prima System for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The PRIMAvera study, which Pixium Vision expects to start by the end of 2020, will aim to confirm the safety and the benefits provided by the Prima System and is the last clinical step before seeking market approval in Europe. The Prima System will be studied in 38 patients in this open label, baseline-controlled, non-randomized, multi-center, prospective, single-arm confirmatory trial. 

The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with an improvement of visual acuity of logMAR 0.2 or more from baseline to 12 months, and the primary safety endpoint is the number and severity of device and procedure related serious adverse events at 12 months follow-up. The study will include three years of follow-up, with assessment of the primary endpoints at 12 months after implantation.

The PRIMAvera pivotal study design is based on the data generated in the French feasibility study, showing the ability of patients with  dry AMD to improve in visual acuity with the Prima system compared to without the system. Patients had a significant improvement in vision, gaining on average a logMAR of 0.5 (corresponding to 5 lines improvement) which may make the difference between recognizing letters on a street sign or not. Pixium Vision also expects to report 36-month data of this feasibility study by mid-2021.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this approval in France to initiate our European PRIMAvera pivotal trial, which the Pixium Vision team has worked diligently to prepare. This is an important step toward CE mark of the Prima System, which has shown excellent results in improving patients’ vision and demonstrated the potential to significantly enhance the independence and quality of life of people suffering from dry AMD, who currently have no treatment options,” said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision.  Mr. Diamond further commented that “this is the first competent authority approval in Europe which will likely help ensure approvals by other European countries to participate in the study, the filing process of which is already underway.

It is tremendously exciting to have a green light to initiate this important study. The results to date are extremely encouraging and the PRIMAvera study will provide further insight into the impact of the Prima System on how these patients go about their daily lives,” said Dr Yannick Le Mer, Head of Vitreo-retinal Unit at Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild Hospital in Paris and principal investigator of the trial.

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Guillaume Renondin
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68 		Media relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49 		Investor relation
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 69 99 37 83

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information:  http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision;  www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

              www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision 



Attachment


Pixium Vision porteur/nom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pixium Vision receives French regulatory authority (ANSM) approval to initiate European PRIMAvera pivotal study of Prima System Pixium Vision receives French regulatory authority (ANSM) approval to initiate European PRIMAvera pivotal study of Prima System Paris, November 20, 2020 – 07.00 CET– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
      Pixium Vision announces its cash position at 30 September 2020