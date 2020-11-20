 

Moody’s Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis RiskTech100

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics is #2 in the 2021 Chartis RiskTech100 ranking of the world's top providers of risk management technology. This is our highest position ever after finishing #4 in each of the last two years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006345/en/

In addition to the #2 ranking overall, we earned award wins in the Strategy and Banking categories. Our solutions received eight category awards, including the first Climate Risk category award from Chartis.

"We’re exceptionally proud of our performance in this year’s RiskTech100," said Steve Tulenko, President of Moody's Analytics. "It is an honor to help our customers make better decisions in this challenging environment, and we are pleased to be recognized for our contributions to their success.”

Several criteria are considered for the Strategy award, which we also won in 2018, including ability to execute, vision and leadership, and financial performance. The Moody’s Analytics strategy is to develop solutions that help our customers measure and understand risk more holistically. We offer unique datasets, analytic tools, and software solutions to help them integrate risk assessment into their strategies to adapt and grow.

This is also our second Banking Industry win, recognizing our impact on banks across the globe. We help banks manage their balance sheets, meet regulatory and accounting standards, and make better credit decisions. Our SaaS solutions are scalable, and make banking operations more effective by digitizing processes and bringing best practices in risk management to the front office.

“In a context of new pressures and structural change in many key areas, the performance of Moody’s Analytics in this year’s ranking highlights several factors,” said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. “A strong strategy has enabled it to continue to expand its coverage, with particular strength in the banking book, and a credit model it has now extended into climate risk.”

Now in its 15th year, the Chartis RiskTech100 evaluates technology companies that provide risk and compliance solutions to financial institutions.

These wins add to our growing list of industry recognition.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellences, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis RiskTech100 Moody’s Analytics is #2 in the 2021 Chartis RiskTech100 ranking of the world's top providers of risk management technology. This is our highest position ever after finishing #4 in each of the last two years. This press release features multimedia. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Meeting
19.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Enhances Core CRE Platform With Hotel Data and Analytics
17.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Strengthens Core CRE Platform
12.11.20
Moody’s Analytics gibt Termine und Programm der Synergy-Konferenz bekannt
11.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Forecasts Resilient Outlook for US Industrial Property Rents
11.11.20
Moody’s Corporation Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors
10.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Announces Synergy Conference Dates and Agenda
10.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Counterparty Risk Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards 2020
09.11.20
Moody's Analytics und City, University of London kooperieren bei Initiative für gewerbliche Immobiliendaten in Großbritannien und der EU
09.11.20
Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences