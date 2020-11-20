Company announcement No. 89/2020 Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at 20 November 2020 for the following payment dates.

01 January 2021 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and

01 April 2021 ((bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 28 December 2020 due to a negative coupon. It means, that

The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor

If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount

No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date





Yours faithfully,

The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments