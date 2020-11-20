Clean Harbors to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH) the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, Chief Accounting Officer Eric J. Dugas and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference.

Clean Harbors’ presentation will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, December 1, and will be webcast live. To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.