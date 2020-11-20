 

TWC Enterprises Limited Increases Ownership Position in Automotive Properties REIT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 16:15  |  28   |   |   

KING CITY, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (“TWC”) today announced that, it has acquired beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over 1,891,900 trust units (“Units”) of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) (TSX: APR.UN), through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and alternative Canadian trading systems between December 4, 2019 and November 16, 2020 at a weighted average price of $11.05 per Unit. The Units acquired by TWC together with joint actors increased its ownership from 14.01% to 16.10% of the REIT’s issued and outstanding Units (the “Acquisition”).

Prior to the Acquisition, TWC beneficially owned, or had control or direction over 4,175,557 Units and K. Rai Sahi has 10,000 Units, together representing 14.01% of the issued and outstanding Units of REIT. Following the Acquisition, TWC and K. Rai Sahi have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 6,067,457 Units of REIT, representing 16.10% of the issued and outstanding Units.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. TWC and its affiliates may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of REIT through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers which requires a report to be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Andrew Tamlin at TWC Enterprises Limited, 15675 Dufferin Street, King City, Ontario L7B 1K5.

K. Rai Sahi is the Director, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TWC and beneficially owns, or controls or directs, directly or indirectly controls through Paros Enterprises Limited and S.N.A. Management Limited 76.5% of the common shares of TWC.

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 48.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 40 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372
atamlin@clublink.ca


TWC Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TWC Enterprises Limited Increases Ownership Position in Automotive Properties REIT KING CITY, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TWC Enterprises Limited (“TWC”) today announced that, it has acquired beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over 1,891,900 trust units (“Units”) of Automotive Properties Real Estate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Eligible Cash Dividend