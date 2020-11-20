CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Bid procedure, 2020-11-26
|Bonds
|
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 517, SE0010298190, 2024-09-18
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 145, SE0012481349, 2024-06-12
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2412, SE0012621852, 2024-12-18
|Bid date
|2020-11-26
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
5534: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
1588: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
194: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
576: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
517: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
145: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
2412: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
Maximun 5500 mln in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
5534: 1000 mln SEK per bid
1588: 1000 mln SEK per bid
194: 1000 mln SEK per bid
576: 1000 mln SEK per bid
517: 600 mln SEK per bid
145: 600 mln SEK per bid
2412: 300 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2020-11-30
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2020-11-20
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail.
