 

NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.11.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

As the state of Kansas and the world prepare for the holiday season and a new wave of COVID-19 infections, digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. is expanding its coronavirus testing footprint. Beginning Monday, NIC Inc.’s free COVID-19 testing solution, TourHealth, will be available in Northwest Kansas, in addition to established testing sites in Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama.

“Increased testing for COVID-19 in Kansas is critical to our ability to slow the spread,” said Lee A. Norman, MD, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). “We are pleased NIC/Tour Health is bringing vast experience and expertise and standing up testing locations in Northwest Kansas.”

TourHealth is a partnership with NIC Inc., Impact Health, Inc. and Next Marketing leveraging 80 years of combined experience and bringing together industry leaders in digital solutions, health care and logistics. In addition to testing for coronavirus, TourHealth can also administer pending COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the flu vaccine.

In Northwest Kansas, TourHealth will operate five sites offering free drive-through PCR testing. Two of those testing sites open Monday, with the remaining three launching Saturday. On Monday, these two sites will be open from 12 to 4:30 p.m.:

  • Big Creek Crossing at 2918 Vine Street in Hays, Kan.
  • Greeley County Fairgrounds on Fairgrounds Road in Tribune, Kan.

On Monday, testing in Hays and Tribune will be open from 12 to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, those same sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not required, and individuals do not need to be symptomatic or need a referral to be tested. All testing is provided at no cost.

Three additional testing sites will launch after the Thanksgiving holiday on Saturday, Nov. 28. Locations and hours of operation will be announced soon.

“As Kansas’ digital government solutions partner for nearly 30 years and a company headquartered in the state, we are dedicated to helping the state keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Scott Somerhalder, Vice President of State Enterprises for NIC. “TourHealth is directly aligned with NIC’s mission of making essential government services, in this case vital coronavirus testing, more accessible for people across the state of Kansas and the country. ”

About TourHealth

TourHealth is a turnkey, rapidly deployed, mobile and fixed-site onsite COVID-19 testing and collection solution developed to help communities reopen, remain open and reduce the threat of transmission among citizens. TourHealth is deployed with industry-leading technology to provide a single point of seamless citizen engagement in the form of proven web-based, mobile and customer support channels. Learn more at www.tourhealth.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states, including South Carolina, to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About Impact Health, Inc.

Impact Health is the U.S. leader in providing field-based health and wellness services and has led efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through temperature scanning and testing with various FDA/EUA approved kits. Impact Health supports both private and public sector clients including Yale New Haven Health, Ashley Furniture, CBS Broadcasting and the State of Kansas. Learn more at www.impacthealth.com.

About Next Marketing, Inc.

Next Marketing is a recognized leader in developing, executing and managing mobile tour solutions for corporate and government clients including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, General Motors, and Continental Tire. Learn more at www.nextmarketing.com.

NIC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas As the state of Kansas and the world prepare for the holiday season and a new wave of COVID-19 infections, digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. is expanding its coronavirus testing footprint. Beginning Monday, NIC Inc.’s free COVID-19 testing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Western Union Advances Its Digital Growth Strategy With Investment in stc pay
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Earns Gold MarCom Award for Pre-Employment Screening Program Collateral
02.11.20
County of Kaua'i, NIC Hawaii Upgrade Online Payment Services
02.11.20
NIC Maine Among ‘Best Places to Work’ in State
29.10.20
State of Utah, NIC Utah Win Award for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development
28.10.20
NIC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
27.10.20
New Free and Painless COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Wednesday at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter
26.10.20
NIC Hawaii Introduces Redesigned Website for Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?