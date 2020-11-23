 

NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 02:31  |  89   |   |   

 

OXFORD, CONNECTICUT, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to adjourn the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to be held at the Company’s office at 288 Christian Street, Hangar C 2nd Floor, Oxford CT 06478. The Company is adjourning the Annual Meeting only with respect to Proposals Number 3 and Number 4. The Company will announce such adjournment at the currently scheduled Annual Meeting.

The Company is adjourning the Annual Meeting to allow its retail stockholders additional time to vote and approve Proposals Number 3 and Number 4, which are described in the Proxy Statement. Proposal Number 3 authorizes the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) to effect, at its discretion, a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a specific ratio within a range from one-for-three to one-for-ten. Proposal Number 4 authorizes the Board to (i) effect a reverse stock split of all of the Company’s outstanding shares of Series C Non-Convertible Voting Preferred Stock by the same ratio that the Company’s Board selects for the reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock described in Proposal Number 3 and (ii) increase the stated value of the Series C Preferred Stock by the same amount as the ratio of the Series C Preferred reverse stock split.

Each stockholder’s vote matters and is important no matter how many shares they own. The Company requests that its stockholders please take the time to read and respond to the Company’s proxy materials that were previously provided to them and vote promptly. Voting over the phone or on the Internet will require that its stockholders have their proxy control number available. That number is either printed on the voting instruction form, if stockholders received a physical copy of the proxy materials, or accessible through the voting portal, if the proxy materials were electronically delivered. Stockholders who have sold their shares but were a holder of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, remain entitled to vote. The Company encourages its stockholders who have already voted against the reverse stock splits to please reconsider voting. In particular, the Board encourages stockholders to vote “FOR” each of the proposals. It is critical that each stockholder vote and vote to support these proposals. The integrity of our Company and each stockholder’s investment will suffer tremendously if the Company is delisted; hence the importance of each vote.

Seite 1 von 2
Nxt-ID Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS   OXFORD, CONNECTICUT, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to adjourn the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription ...
Notification of Managers’ transactions
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Nxt-Id, Inc. to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders
17.11.20
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
06.11.20
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
107
NXT-ID: The Next Big Thing?