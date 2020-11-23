IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid Clinical Trial for Alzheimer’s Patients

Revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, were $125 thousand and $1,821 thousand, respectively. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was approximately 53% from the infrastructure segment and approximately 47% from the Life Science segment. In comparison, the revenue in the September 2019 quarter was primarily from infrastructure. In the past 6 months, our ability to provide services and distribute our products has been impacted due to store closures and abandoned harvests of hemp. Our facility on the West Coast, and our Delhi office, both have had COVID-19 outbreaks that have led to closures, delays, and expenses. In response to the evolving dynamics of the pandemic, we have decreased our staff in select areas, delayed and may terminate the acquisition of Evolve I, Inc., and reoriented our sales focus to online.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is the second quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, and the start of Phase 1 cannabinoid-based clinical trial for Alzheimer’s Patients.

In the quarter ended September 30, 2020, our primary focus has been to initiate and carry out the Phase 1 clinical trial on our Investigational Drug Candidate IGC-AD1.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately $389 thousand or 36% to $1,483 thousand for three months ended September 30, 2020, from $1,094 thousand for three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase of approximately $0.4 million is attributed to a one-time settlement expense of approximately $50 thousand, compensation expenses attributed to increased head count and associated employee-related expenses, marketing expense related to expansion of brands, and depreciation expense related to increase in Property, Plant and Equipment. We expect general and administrative expenses to decrease as one-time legal and other one-time expenses continue to abate over the rest of this fiscal year.

Net comprehensive loss was approximately $1.5 million or $0.04 per share, for the September 2020 quarter, compared to approximately $1.3 million or $0.03 per share for the September 2019 quarter. Most of the increased loss is attributable to the increased SG&A.

IGC operates two lines of business: (i) infrastructure and (ii) life sciences. The Company is based in Potomac, Maryland, U.S.A. Social media: www.igcinc.us / www.igcpharma.com / Twitter @IGCIR.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC’s control. For the next several years, our success is highly correlated primarily with the successful outcome of our clinical trials and the recovery of the world and local economies following the COVID-19 pandemic, and, secondarily, on the sale of our products and services candidates. IGC may not be able to complete human trials on our investigational drug candidates, or, once conducted, the results of human trials testing results may not be favorable or as anticipated. Our projections and investments anticipate stable pricing, which may not hold out over the next several years, and certain regulatory changes, specifically in states where medical cannabis has been, is, or will be legalized and the diseases which we anticipate our products will target are approved conditions for treatment or usage with cannabis/ cannabinoids. We may not be able to protect our intellectual property adequately or receive patents. We may not receive regulatory approval for our products, or trials. An additional risk factor worth highlighting specifically related to the patent licensing is that the patent applications we have licensed may not be granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”), even if the Company is in full compliance with USPTO requirements. We may not have adequate resources including financial resources, to successfully conduct all requisite clinical trials, to bring a product to market, or to pay applicable maintenance fees over time. We may not be able to successfully commercialize our products even if they are successful and receive regulatory approval. Failure or delay with respect to any of the factors above could have a material adverse effect on our business, future results of operations, our stock price, and our financial condition. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, competitive conditions in the industries in which IGC operates; failure to commercialize one or more of the technologies of IGC; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA’s general position regarding hemp-based products; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on global and regional economies in which IGC participates; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC’s SEC filings. IGC incorporates by reference the Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 13, 2020; Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 19, 2020 and November 20, 2020, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

($) March 31,

2020

(Audited)

($) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,151 7,258 Marketable securities 3,850 5,081 Accounts receivable, net 241 133 Inventory 6,684 4,245 Deposits and advances 1,761 1,040 Total current assets 13,687 17,757 Intangible assets, net 344 252 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,906 9,780 Non-Marketable securities 261 11 Claims and advances 616 610 Operating lease asset 532 574 Total long-term assets 12,659 11,227 Total assets 26,346 28,984 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 975 762 Accrued liabilities and others 727 1,134 Short-term loans 196 50 Total current liabilities 1,898 1,946 Long-term loans 384 - Other liabilities 16 16 Operating lease liability 450 485 Total non-current liabilities 850 501 Total liabilities 2,748 2,447 Commitments and Contingencies – See Note 12 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 per value: authorized 1,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2020 or March 31, 2020. - - Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.0001 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 41,304,365 and 39,320,116 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. 95,270 94,754 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,766 ) (2,850 ) Accumulated deficit (68,906 ) (65,367 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,598 26,537 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 26,346 28,984

See accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the SEC on November 20, 2020.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except loss per share) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 125 1,821 709 3,470 Cost of revenue (99 ) (1,793 ) (637 ) (3,401 ) Gross Profit 26 28 72 69 General and administrative expenses (1,483 ) (1,094 ) (3,238 ) (2,343 ) Research and development expenses (219 ) (222 ) (441 ) (469 ) Operating loss (1,676 ) (1,288 ) (3,607 ) (2,743 ) Other income, net 19 109 68 185 Loss before income taxes (1,657 ) (1,179 ) (3,539 ) (2,558 ) Income tax expense/benefit - - - - Net loss attributable to common stockholders (1,657 ) (1,179 ) (3,539 ) (2,558 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 142 (143 ) 84 (124 ) Comprehensive loss (1,515 ) (1,322 ) (3,455 ) (2,682 ) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic & Diluted $ (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) (0.06 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing loss per share amounts: 41,244 39,551 40,720 39,529

See accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the SEC on November 20, 2020.

