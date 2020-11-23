Moody’s Analytics Wins Climate Risk Award at Chartis RiskTech100

Moody’s Analytics has won the Climate Risk category in the 2021 Chartis RiskTech100, the first year this category has appeared. It’s one of 10 awards for Moody’s Analytics to go along with the #2 overall ranking.

The Moody’s Analytics offering helps customers first identify whether they have exposure to climate risk in their portfolios and then quantify the impact of exposure to various climate risk factors.

“Expanding our climate risk capabilities is a top priority and one we have invested significantly in achieving,” said Dr. Jing Zhang, Managing Director and Global Head of Quantitative Research at Moody’s Analytics. “Severe climate events throughout 2020 underscore the importance and urgency for market participants to understand how climate change is already affecting—and will continue to affect—the risk and return of their portfolios.”

Measuring the physical risks associated with climate change is one piece of the climate risk management puzzle. Award-winning climate risk analytics from Moody’s ESG Solutions, powered by Moody’s affiliate Four Twenty Seven, a leading provider of physical climate risk data and V.E, a Moody’s affiliate with expertise in transition risk, ESG, and corporate disclosures, are being incorporated across Moody’s Analytics solutions. Moody’s climate solutions suite brings climate data into risk management tools, translating climate risk exposure into financial impact and credit risk across asset classes.

Our team recently conducted an AI-powered study of climate-related disclosures from roughly 12,000 companies, across industries and regions. Among the findings, which were presented to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and are highlighted in the most recent status report on TCFD implementation: Only 17% of the companies examined had reported any climate-related information, and with significant variation in focus, content, and quality.

Capabilities from Moody’s ESG Solutions are also increasingly being leveraged by Moody’s Investors Service (the credit rating agency and sister company of Moody’s Analytics).

