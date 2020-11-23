 

Moody’s Analytics Wins Climate Risk Award at Chartis RiskTech100

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics has won the Climate Risk category in the 2021 Chartis RiskTech100, the first year this category has appeared. It’s one of 10 awards for Moody’s Analytics to go along with the #2 overall ranking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005378/en/

The Moody’s Analytics offering helps customers first identify whether they have exposure to climate risk in their portfolios and then quantify the impact of exposure to various climate risk factors.

“Expanding our climate risk capabilities is a top priority and one we have invested significantly in achieving,” said Dr. Jing Zhang, Managing Director and Global Head of Quantitative Research at Moody’s Analytics. “Severe climate events throughout 2020 underscore the importance and urgency for market participants to understand how climate change is already affecting—and will continue to affect—the risk and return of their portfolios.”

Measuring the physical risks associated with climate change is one piece of the climate risk management puzzle. Award-winning climate risk analytics from Moody’s ESG Solutions, powered by Moody’s affiliate Four Twenty Seven, a leading provider of physical climate risk data and V.E, a Moody’s affiliate with expertise in transition risk, ESG, and corporate disclosures, are being incorporated across Moody’s Analytics solutions. Moody’s climate solutions suite brings climate data into risk management tools, translating climate risk exposure into financial impact and credit risk across asset classes.

Our team recently conducted an AI-powered study of climate-related disclosures from roughly 12,000 companies, across industries and regions. Among the findings, which were presented to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and are highlighted in the most recent status report on TCFD implementation: Only 17% of the companies examined had reported any climate-related information, and with significant variation in focus, content, and quality.

Capabilities from Moody’s ESG Solutions are also increasingly being leveraged by Moody’s Investors Service (the credit rating agency and sister company of Moody’s Analytics).

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Analytics Wins Climate Risk Award at Chartis RiskTech100 Moody’s Analytics has won the Climate Risk category in the 2021 Chartis RiskTech100, the first year this category has appeared. It’s one of 10 awards for Moody’s Analytics to go along with the #2 overall ranking. This press release features …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Moody's Analytics belegt Platz 2 im Gesamtranking des Chartis RiskTech100
20.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis RiskTech100
19.11.20
Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Meeting
19.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Enhances Core CRE Platform With Hotel Data and Analytics
17.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Strengthens Core CRE Platform
12.11.20
Moody’s Analytics gibt Termine und Programm der Synergy-Konferenz bekannt
11.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Forecasts Resilient Outlook for US Industrial Property Rents
11.11.20
Moody’s Corporation Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors
10.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Announces Synergy Conference Dates and Agenda
10.11.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Counterparty Risk Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards 2020