 

Tony Blair Institute and Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management in the Cloud

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Oracle partner with African governments to manage large-scale vaccination programs in the cloud – over 73,000 people vaccinated and registered in the first 8 days in Ghana

LONDON and REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) and Oracle have brought cloud technology to Africa to manage public health programs. Initially, Ghana, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone will use the new Oracle Health Management System to create electronic health records for their vaccination programs for yellow fever, HPV, polio, measles, and COVID-19, as soon as that vaccine is distributed to Africa. TBI and Oracle are in discussions with more than thirty other countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America that are evaluating using the same cloud system to manage their COVID-19 vaccination programs.  

"Since February of this year, the Africa Union and Member States have worked tirelessly together to address the impact of COVID-19 on the continent," said Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, partnerships such as this one with Oracle, TBI and various governments are critical to the strengthening of Member State public health institutions, not only to incorporate innovative technology but to proactively and urgently harmonize the collection and sharing of important testing data across the continent."

TBI has been providing policy advice and hands-on support to African governments as they tackle complex COVID-19 challenges. To address these challenges, TBI partnered with Oracle to deliver cloud technology to digitize and unify national health data starting with the management of vaccinations. The Oracle Health Management System creates an electronic health record in a cloud database for every person as they are vaccinated. This highly-secure system can be quickly configured to interoperate with each country's existing technology and meet their most stringent data sovereignty requirements. Participating countries will have access and support for the system, free of charge, for the next ten years.

